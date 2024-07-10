‘Our Hope Is Renewed’, Miyetti Allah Lauds Tinubu For Creating Livestock Ministry

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – One of the umbrella bodies for herders in Nigeria, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has applauded President Bola Tinubu for creating a Ministry for Livestock Development in the country.

MACBAN President, Baba Othman-Ngelzarma, stated this on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Wednesday, hours after the President announced the creation of the new ministry.

The MACBAN boss commended the President “for establishing this ministry at the right time when we need it more than any other time”.

“This is what we have been agitating for and today, we have it. We are so excited and very happy. Our hope has been renewed under the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President,” he said.

The Miyetti Allah boss said the potential of livestock has not been tapped like Nigeria’s neighbours but with the ministry, the country would unleash the economic gems of the sector, with more jobs created.

He expressed hope that the newly created ministry would ensure transformation in the “production, processing, transportation, management and in addition to the security dimension” of livestock in the country.

On Tuesday, at the Council Chamber in Abuja, Tinubu said the move was expected to end the perennial clashes between pastoralists and farmers.

The creation of the new ministry has been met with mixed feelings. While some persons felt the agriculture ministry was enough and the new ministry would further increase governance cost, some persons felt the new ministry was the way to go.