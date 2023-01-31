JUST IN: CBN Governor Appears Before Reps Committee Over New Naira Notes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele is before the ad-hoc committee of the House of Representatives which is investigating the scarcity of the new naira notes.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, had on Thursday stated that he will not hesitate to ask the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to issue an arrest warrant on the Godwin Emefiele to compel the central bank chief to appear before the House.

It should be recalled that in November, the apex bank fixed the 31 January deadline for the usage of the old notes.

However, the scarcity of the new notes forced the hands of the House to set up an ad hoc committee to resolve the difficulties between the CBN and commercial banks, despite the insistence of Emefiele that many of the banks were hoarding the notes.

Details later.