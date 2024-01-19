Our Strategy Worked, Says Super Eagles’ Coach Peseiro

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, said he used a strategy that worked for the team in their hard-fought 1-0 win over host Cote d’Ivoire at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria landed a major blow in the race for AFCON knockout qualification defeating hosts Cote d’Ivoire 1-0 in Thursday’s titanic Group A clash.

Peseiro said he was delighted to have put in place “a strategy that worked” against the hosts who had the backing of a highly vocal crowd at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe.

The Portuguese technician, however, acknowledged having noted some areas to improve upon during the match, which was won thanks to a penalty created by Victor Osimhen and converted by William Troost-Ekong in the 55th minute.

“For the next match, we have to control the game, try to be less timid and not give possession to the opponent,” he said.

He, however, cautioned that the crucial victory had not suddenly made Nigeria one of the favorites of the competition.

“I told my players not to savour the victory.

“We have four days left before the next match.

“From day one I told them: ‘you must win the AFCON,’” he said.

NAN reports that Nigeria will face Guinea-Bissau on Monday at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny in Abidjan for their third and final round of Group A matches from 5.00 p.m. (NAN)





