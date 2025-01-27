Over 30 Graves Uncovered In Popular Anambra Hotel

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Anambra State Government has discovered a total of 35 graves in a popular hotel used for kidnapping and sundry crimes in Oba, Idemili South local government area of the state.

Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim disclosed that chains of graves and a shrine were discovered on the topmost floor of the two-storey Udoka Golden Point Hotel and Suites.

Leading the demolition squad, Ibezim added that numerous horrific things were also found in the hotel including a shrine and live bullets among others.

He noted that the Homeland Security Law signed by the governor has energised security operations in the state, and any facility or property confirmed to be used for criminal activities, will not only be pulled down but will be taken over by the state government.

Our correspondent who was at the scene, reported that many of the rooms were in shambles, while expended bullets were seen in some of the rooms.

According to him, the hotel has been demolished.

The demolition was carried out in collaboration with the Homeland Security Law.

In light of the discoveries, members of the public are urged to support the war against crime and criminality and report any activity that is unclear to them in their areas.