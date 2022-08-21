Kess, Pharmsavi Evicted From Bbnaija

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kess and Pharmsavi have been sent packing from the seventh edition of the Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) reality TV show.

The reality stars were evicted from the house in the live eviction show on Sunday after getting the lowest votes for the week.

It could be recalled that on Monday, Eloswag emerged the head of house (HoH) for week four and as HoH, he won the privilege to select seven housemates for possible eviction for the week.

Eloswag selected Chizzy, Modella, Amaka, Pharmsavi, Kess, Groovy, and Daniella for possible eviction.

The eviction of the duo brings the total number of housemates evicted from the reality TV so far to six.