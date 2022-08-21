W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Kess, Pharmsavi Evicted From Bbnaija

Posted by Entertainment, Latest News Sunday, August 21st, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Kess and Pharmsavi have been sent packing from the seventh edition of the Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) reality TV show.

The reality stars were evicted from the house in the live eviction show on Sunday after getting the lowest votes for the week.

It could be recalled that on Monday, Eloswag emerged the head of house (HoH) for week four and as HoH, he won the privilege to select seven housemates for possible eviction for the week.



Eloswag selected Chizzy, Modella, Amaka, Pharmsavi, Kess, Groovy, and Daniella for possible eviction.

The eviction of the duo brings the total number of housemates evicted from the reality TV so far to six.

