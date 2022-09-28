Oxford: I Didn’t Get Distinction, But I Passed, Says DJ Cuppy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian Disk Jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy has announced that she has officially graduated from the University of Oxford.

Recall that DJ Cuppy earlier announced the submission of her master thesis at the prestigious university on her Twitter page.

In a tweet via her Twitter handle, she stated that though she didn’t get merit or distinction in her thesis, she was excited that she passed.

DJ Cuppy noted that she faced a tough year at Oxford and was proud of herself that she had finally graduated. She also appreciated God in her tweet.

The tweet reads, “I got my THESIS result, which classifies my MSc degree. I didn’t get a Merit or a Distinction, but I PASSED!

“After a tough year, I can officially say I am now a GRADUATE from @UniofOxford, and I am bloody PROUD of myself. To GOD be the GLORY!”

When Cuppy submitted her thesis in July, the DJ recounted how she almost dropped out of Oxford twice.