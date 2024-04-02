Oyo Deputy Police Commissioner Commits Suicide

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Deputy Commissioner of Police serving with the Force Criminal and Investigation Department, Alagbon, Lagos State, Gbolahan Oyedemi, on Monday, allegedly killed himself in his private house in his hometown, Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

According to The PUNCH, Oyedemi was the Aide de Camp to the late former Governor of the state, Adebayo Alao-Akala, in his 11-month tenure as defacto governor in 2006.

A source close to the family told The Punch that Oyedemi, who normally visited his hometown during the Easter celebrations, directed his aides at the weekend to go to their respective towns to celebrate with their family members.

The source said: “Yes, he committed suicide. His body was found hanging in his house yesterday (Monday). He stays alone, and he normally comes home for Easter celebrations. “This time, he told his aides to go and celebrate with their family members in their various homes. Only God knows what could have prompted him to commit suicide.”

The police is yet to speak concerning this development as of the time of filing this report.