Oyo Govt. Suspends 3 Teachers Over Alleged Sexual Harassment In School

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Oyo State Government has suspended three staff members of the Oyo State Basic School, Ogbomoso, over alleged sexual harassment.

This is contained in a statement, signed by the State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Rahman Abdu-Raheem, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

African Examiner reports that the Head teacher, Oyo State Basic School, Ogbomoso, and the Principal, Oyo State Training School for the Blind, have also been transferred.

The commissioner, his counterpart at the Women Affairs, the Executive Adviser on Disability, Permanent Secretaries, Directors and Representatives of Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board visited the school.

Our correspondent reports that the visit was to ascertain the causes of the agitation and the needs of the special students.

Abdu-Raheem revealed that the suspension and transfer were Oyo State Government’s response to a recent viral video of unrest in the school.

He said that the immediate action would enhance free and unbiased investigations by a four-man probe committee put in place.

The commissioner emphasized that the various letters issued to the suspended staff took immediate effect, so as to restore peace in the school.

Abdu-Raheem warned school principals, head teachers and other staff members to desist from all compromising acts that could jeopardize the efforts of the Gov. Seyi Makinde-led administration.

He assured parents and other stakeholders of constant unannounced monitoring of all schools in the State, urging parents, students and other relevant stakeholders to support and partner with the government, assuring them of government’s continuous transformation of the state education sector.

Abdu-Raheem listed the affected Headteacher as Mrs Adebiyi Racheal, while the Principal is Mrs. Akanbi Oluwaseun.