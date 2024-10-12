Painful As Female Journalist, Nahimah Ajikanle-Nurudeen Dies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Lagos based female journalist, Nahimah Ajikanle-Nurudeen is dead.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta Muslim Alumni Association National Public Relations Officer, Moruf Kazeem, late Friday.

Kazeem disclosed that the death occurred on Friday.

MAPAMA National Publicist statement reads in part: “What a SAD news!

“May Allah accept her return and grant her Al-Janna firdaus.

“May Allah’s mercies and protection be upon the children and the entire family she left behind.

“Let’s pray for her and the entire family at this critical time.

“Death is enough as an admonition, let’s be closer to Allah and be conscious of our Ibadah”.

The late journalist who once worked with The Daily Trust newspaper.

The janazah for the departed journalist will hold tomorrow, Saturday, October 12, 2024, at The Companion Mosque, Plot 254, Isawo Road, Ikorodu, by 11:00am.

Late Nahimah was a member of MAPAMA, Lagos State Chapter.

She was also a member of the group’s Media and Publicity Committee.

Until her death, she was the Head of Social Media and Digital Mobilization sub-committee of MAPAMA MPC.

Reacting, the Head MAPAMA MPC, Tajudeen Balogun, described Naimah’s death as painful and shocking, affirming that the Committee would miss her invaluable contributions dearly.

He prayed to Allah to overlook her shortcomings, accept her to Al-janah Fridaus and support the family she left behind.

Signed by: Moruf Kazeem,* MAPAMA National PRO,

Friday, October 11, 2024