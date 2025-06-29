Atiku Abubakar Speaks On Aminu Dantata’s Death

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed sadness concerning the death of Alhaji Aminu Dantata, whose demise he said, “marks the end of an era’ and described as “the loss of a significant guardian of the nation’s moral and entrepreneurial heritage.”

Dantata, who died on Saturday, was not just a huge business icon but was widely known as a profound conscience of his generation.

Reacting to the news of the death of the seasoned entrepreneur on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday, Atiku disclosed that the late Dantata is a monumental loss to the nation.

“The passing of Alhaji Aminu Dantata, a patriarch of industry, philanthropy, and public virtue, marks the end of an era and the loss of one of the last great custodians of Nigeria’s moral and entrepreneurial heritage.

“Alhaji Dantata was not merely a business icon; he was a conscience of his generation. Through quiet philanthropy, principled leadership, and an unshakable commitment to the upliftment of society, he etched his name into the soul of our nation. His humility in affluence, wisdom in counsel, and generosity in service made him a pillar of not just Kano but of Nigeria’s moral and developmental landscape”, Atiku said.

“As the nation bids farewell to this titan of integrity and compassion, heartfelt condolences are extended to the Dantata family, the Kano Emirate Council, and the people of Nigeria. Prayers are offered for Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings, multiply his rewards, and grant him eternal repose in Aljannatul Firdaus”, Atiku added.