Obi Hails Ganduje’s Resignation As APC Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has commended Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje for resigning as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Ganduje submitted his resignation letter to the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) through its National Secretary, Sen. Ajibola Bashiru, on Friday.

The former Kano State governor cited health reasons for his decision to step down.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra, gave his commendation in a post on his X handle on Friday.

According to him, he read a news report that the APC National Chairman, Ganduje, resigned from his position with immediate effect, citing health challenges as the reason.

“I must commend Ganduje for prioritising his health above all else.

“With his health reportedly in decline, it is both wise and honourable to step aside, knowing that he may no longer be able to render the level of service required by the party, the people, and the nation.

“By this exemplary action, Ganduje has thrown a challenge to other leaders who, due to health-related issues, are no longer able to deliver optimally.

“I sincerely hope they take a cue from him”, he said.

He explained that the challenges confronting Nigeria required leaders who were competent, physically and mentally fit, with the capacity and agility to respond decisively and promptly to pressing issues.

“At this critical point and difficult time, we can no longer afford leadership defined by medical tourism, long holidays, or absenteeism caused by age-related ailments.

“These things are taking a serious toll on our development. May God Almighty grant Dr Ganduje a peaceful and fulfilling retirement”, he added.

NAN