Assault: Three Masquerades In Enugu Arraigned, Reminded In Prison

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The three male suspects earlier arrested for their involvement in the assault and infliction of bodily harm on members of the public under the guise of celebrating the Oriokpa Masquerade have been arraigned and remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Custodial Centre.

The suspects: Emeka Eze (aged 33), Omeke Uchechukwu (aged 22), and Malachi Michael Nnaemeka (aged 30), were arraigned before the Nsukka Magistrate Court of Enugu State on three principal charges of conspiracy, demanding money with menaces, and causing grievous harm.

According to the state police public Relations officer, PPRO SP Daniel Ndukwe,”the case was however adjourned to July 31, 2025, for further hearing.

Recall that the male victim captured in the viral video of the incident, which occurred on June 22, 2025, along Aku Road in Nsukka, was hospitalized due to injuries sustained from the masqueraders’ attack.

Subsequently, the three suspects were identified and arrested with the assistance of law-abiding members of the community, while others fled.

The state Commissioner of Police Mamman Bitrus Giwa, has ordered intensified efforts to apprehend the remaining members of the masquerade group who are currently at large.

He also urges community leaders across Enugu State to caution their subjects against committing crimes under the guise of masquerade or other cultural celebrations.