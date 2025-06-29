No Sacrifice Is Too Big For Peace In Rivers, Fubara Insists

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has declared that there is no sacrifice too big for the peace, stability, and progress of the state.

Addressing his supporters in Port Harcourt on Saturday, Governor Fubara reassured them that every step he has taken, including the recent reconciliation with his predecessor and Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, was done with their collective interest in mind.

The governor acknowledged the anxiety and disappointment felt by many of his loyalists following the peace deal, but insisted that difficult times call for difficult decisions and concessions.

He revealed that the reconciliation process was not a solo decision, explaining that at every stage, consultations were held with key stakeholders and trusted allies within his political family.

Fubara admitted that the new political realities may be painful for some to accept, especially for those who have stood firmly with him through the turbulence. However, he emphasized that the larger goal remains the peace and stability of Rivers State.

Governor Fubara also lamented the impact the political crisis has had on governance, pointing out that several development projects across the state have suffered delays.

He, however, expressed optimism that with the reconciliation process in motion, the pace of project implementation would soon pick up.

While addressing the tensions that have followed the peace deal, Governor Fubara acknowledged the role Wike played in his emergence as Governor, saying that the political history cannot be erased.

He reminded his supporters that now is the time to prove their loyalty and trust in his leadership, even when immediate political rewards seem uncertain.

Reiterating his commitment to peace, Governor Fubara disclosed that President Bola Tinubu had personally intervened, giving a clear directive that both he and the FCT Minister must reconcile for the sake of Rivers State.

In a passionate appeal, the Governor urged all who believe in his leadership and vision to embrace peace and allow the state to recover and take a leap to the next level.