Akume Remains SGF, Says Presidency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency on Saturday night said former Benue State Governor, George Akume, remained the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

There have been reports that Akume stepped down as SGF to become the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, in a statement, presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga “there has been no change in the status” of Akume.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, currently in Saint Lucia, has not made any new appointments.

“The information circulating about Akume’s replacement is untrue,” he said.

On Friday, June 27, 2025, former Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje resigned as APC National Chairman, paving the way for the party’s Deputy National Chairman (North), Ali Bukar Dalori, to take over.

Though APC spokesman Felix Morka said Ganduje’s resignation was to enable him attend to urgent and important personal matters, there are feelers that he resigned due to increasing resistance from within, particularly from those who viewed his appointment as a violation of the party’s internal zoning arrangements.

Dalori, from the North East will fill the position of Acting National Chairman, pending the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party to be summoned immediately to fill the vacancy created by the resignation.

Ganduje, from the North-West zone, assumed leadership of the party in August 2023, following the resignation of his predecessor, Abdullahi Adamu, from the North Central zone.

Ganduje was Kano governor from May 2015 to May 2023. In January 2025, Tinubu appointed him as the Board Chairman of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).