2Face Speaks On Marriage Struggles With Annie Macaulay

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Legendary Nigerian musician, Innocent Ujah Idibia, better known as 2Face, has opened up about his struggles in his marriage to his estranged wife, Annie Macaulay.

According to 2Face, the experience was like “living in bondage”.

He also alleged that his life was threatened during the marriage.

The ‘African Queen’ crooner disclosed this in a snippet of the upcoming episode of +234 Mzansi Podcast, which was co-hosted by Nigerian comedians, Nedu, Acapella and South African media personality, Kifilwe.

“This thing wey dem call ‘living in bondage’ is real. Some people were ready to kill me,” he said as he responded to a question about his failed marriage to Annie.

It is worth recalling that the singer and Annie got married in May 2012, and they have two daughters, Isabella and Olivia.

The singer, however, announced his separation from Annie in a controversial post on his Instagram page on Sunday, January 26, 2025.

Shortly after, he started flaunting his new lover, Natasha Osawuru, a member of the Edo State House of Assembly.