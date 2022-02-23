Participants, Exhibitors At 33rd Enugu Int’ Trade Fair To Be Insured Against Loses , Says ECCIMA President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Management of Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture ECCIMA, has said Exhibitors and participants at the forthcoming 33rd Enugu International Trade Fair, will be insured to see that they do not suffer loses during the exercise scheduled to take place between March 25 and April 4, 2022.

President of ECCIMA, Barrister Jasper Nduagwuike disclosed this to Newsmen while briefing the media on the Trade Fair.

According to him, ECCIMA was already holding talks with insurance companies that will issure covers for exhibitors, participants and their wares during the fair.

He also explained that despite the spate of insecurity in the Nigeria, the chamber was determined to ensure the protection of lives and property of exhibitors.

“To achieve this, we have met the Army, The Police, DSS and other security agencies in the state and they have assured us of their support,” he said.

He noted that the theme: “Opening up Nigerian Business Windows for Competitiveness in the Emerging Global Market” would not have come at a better time than now when there are efforts to revive the Nigerian economy.

Nduagwuike equally hinted that the ECCIMA was engaging the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company EEDC to ensure that there is uninterrupted power supply all through the period of the Tradefair.

He added that the Nigerian Breweries and the embassies of Bangladesh, Namibia and Ghana have all confirmed their attendance at the fair.

“Others are the Nigerian immigration service and the Nigerian customs Service, he said, adding that “We are ready for the fair. ECCIMA to provide insurance at 33rd Trade Fair

The ECCIMA boss, while fielding questions from newsmen explained that trade fairs were for industrialists, manufacturers, and service providers to showcase their goods and services and not just for buying and selling as is done in the open market.

To ensure the actual aim of the Fair is achieved, Nduabuike said that they would create what is called ” marriage room ” at the Fair where investors and industrialists, customers can interact.

He stressed that “We shall create a marriage room at the Fair where you interact with industrialists and captains of industry. Trade Fair is not designed primarily for buying and selling but where exhibitors exhibit goods and services they produced,”