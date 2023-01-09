Paul Okoye Cautions Brymo Over Controversial Social Media Posts

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy, has cautioned his colleague, Brymo, over his recent controversial posts about the Igbos.

African Examiner recalls that in the past few weeks, Brymo has been in the eye of the storm concerning his controversial tweets about the Igbo community.

Brymo, who had previously endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, before the February election, recently stated that the ‘Igbos are not ready for the presidency’.

In a recent Twitter post, the singer also made a derogatory remark about the Igbo community.

“F**k The Ndi Igbo!!. To Hell With It!!”. Well I know many Igbo people … and reality looks awry in them.” he wrote.

The tweet sparked social media reactions as some users expressed their disappointment with Brymo.

Joining the conversation, Paul, took a dig at his colleague who he described as “a tribal bigot.”

Although the singer didn’t mention Byrmo’s name, he also expressed his disappointment with the singer he accused of chasing clout.

“Mind what you are preaching .. election will come and go, we all will move on …But you decided to be a tribal bigot because you think you are getting some attention by insulting a particular region of Nigeria and some people are praising you. As an artist I’m only disappointed,” Rudeboy wrote.