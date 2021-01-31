PDP Chieftains, Supporters Defect To APC in Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The ruling People’s Democratic Party PDP in Enugu state on Sunday suffered a setback, as a former Deputy state Chairman of the party Chief Emma Okenwa, alongside his ex- lawmaker son, Barr. Obinna Okenwa, and their supporters defected to the All-Progressives Congress (APC).

African Examiner reports that Chief Okenwa was also a one time local government Chairman of Enugu South Council area, while the son, is the immediate past member, that represented Enugu South Urban state constituency.

The defectors who were officially received by the state caretaker committee chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, at a colorful event held at Chief Okenwa’s country home at Amechi, were drawn from the 13 political wards in Enugu South Local Government area of the state.

The former two PDP Chieftains, sighted grave injustices within the party in the state as their reason for crossing over to their new found political platform, the APC, stressing that, the PDP Umbrella was no longer good enough to shade them from rain and sun.

They were also welcomed into APC at the event by former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Geoffrey Onyeama, Ambassador designate to Poland, General Chris Ugwu (Rtd) among other top stakeholders of the party from Enugu state.

Speaking on behalf of other decamping PDP members, Chief Emma Okenwa , said “we have all it takes to change the political equation and narrative in this part of Nigeria. In 2023, Enugu State Government House will be taken over by APC” he stated.

Chief Okenwa, assured the APC leadership in the state that he and his son will not disappoint the party, as they are going to add political value to the platform.

On his part Barrister Obinna Okenwa, said that, “we are coming into this party with all our heart. Let the leaders of APC forgive us for the time we wasted in the other party. We are happy to join the ruling party.

“We will make a difference in the party. We have the capacity to align with the programs of the party at the national. We will defend this party with all we have, and we also have the capacity to change the political equation in this our area.

“The only thing we need is encouragement from the leadership of the party. We enjoin everyone in this area to join APC before it is too late.

In his remark, the former Senate boss, who is also member of the APC national Caretaker Committee representing South- East zone, called on the people of the state and region to take advantage of the ongoing APC registration exercise nationwide to join the ruling party.

He said: “I welcome Emma Okenwa and his people into the party. With him and those supporting him, we will go a long way in this part of the world. I was with PDP but when their umbrella failed to protect me from the rain, I moved to APC where I’m now comfortable.

“I encourage our people to go out and register. APC is no longer a northern party. We have to ensure that we join other zones to partake in the party. We have to ensure that Enugu State as the capital of South East continues to play the leading role.

The Enugu state Caretaker Committee Chairman Dr. Ben Nwoye, who presented the APC broom symbol and the party constitution to the defectors, commended them for taking such a wise and bold decision which he said, will positively affect the fortunes of APC in the state.

He noted that going by the quality of politicians presently members of APC in the state, the party now has all it takes to wrestle power from the ruling PDP come 2023.

Dr. Nwoye, also urged the people of the state to embrace the ongoing APC registration exercise.

Other dignitaries at the event included Nigeria’s Ambassador designate to Poland, General Chris Ugwu (Rtd) Member of the Police Service Commission (PSC) representing South East, Chief Onyemuche Nnanani, a federal Commissioner in the National population Commission NPC, from the state, Chief Ejike Eze.

Others are, National Vice Chairman of APC in Enugu East Senatorial zone, Chief Anike Nwoga, former Enugu state APC Governorship Candidate, Barr. Okey Ezea, immediate past National Vice Chairman of APC in South East, Chief Emma Enukwu, member of the Federal Character Commission representing Enugu state, Mrs. Ginika Tor, among others

