PDP Crisis: I’m Ready To Settle With Wike – Obaseki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has stated that he is open to “harmonious resolution” with Peoples Democratic Party leaders and his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike.

This development is coming days after a verbal war between the two governors. Governor Wike has stated that he was not in the same category as the Edo State governor regarding party politics, Obaseki had warned his Rivers State counterpart not to cause disruption in PDP as the PDP is not Wike’s personal property.

In trying to settle their differences, the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, urged members of the party not to attack one another, but come together ahead of the 2023 general election.

Ayu also tasked members to remain focus.

“I call on every member of this party to forget their differences. If there are differences, we must settle them in-house.

“No party member should attack another party member. If there are any issues, we have different organs of the party to resolve different issues,” Ayu said this in his remarks at the National Executive Committee meeting of the party in Abuja on Wednesday.