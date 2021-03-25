Tinubu’s N50m Donations For Katsina Market Victims Causes Crackers On Social Media

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The donation of N50m to victims of Katsina Central Market fire by All Progressives Congress chieftain, Bola Tinubu, has been raising dust on social media with many Nigerians criticising the former Lagos State governor while his supporters have also taken to his defence

Reno Omokri, a former social media aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, had censured Tinubu for donating the huge amount to victims of the Katsina market fire while allegedly ignoring affected traders at Shasha market in Ibadan, Oyo State; and other markets razed recently in Lagos and the South-West

It had earlier reported that no fewer than 700 shops and stalls were razed in a Monday morning fire incident that ravaged the Katsina Central Market.

Goods worth billions of naira worth were also burnt and stolen in the looting that followed the unfortunate incident

Tinubu was in Katsina on Wednesday where he was received by the state governor, Aminu Masari. The APC stalwart was taken round the razed market by the governor and he pledged to assist the traders with N50m.

However, the APC chieftain has since come under fire on social media. Katsina is the home state of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), and many have linked Tinubu’s donation to his rumoured presidential ambition in 2023.

Here are some of their views:

@ Olutunji Timothy writes: He actually goofed over that action. Donating to Katsina’s victims is welcome, but the same man has ignored his people in Lagos and Ibadan. No matter what, you don’t ditch your kinsmen for your neighbours. He will certainly correct himself I hope.

@ Joyce Adams writes: Tinubu be like afterall Yorubas did not vote for obj and he won ,North I’m with you jare!!! Me Tinubu will give you all the Forest in South West if you vote me in.

@ Felix Emi Loju writes: The time is right we see the freedom is coming No story

As one million march is going to start we need one million flag because as we protest around we going to replace all the flag we see in any area in yoruba land with Yoruba flag we move……..

@ Kazeem Alatilehin Gold writes: I needed the money most because herdsmen have destroyed my farm and also burnt my farm settlement. Who will rescue me now? LAPO on my neck.

@ Abraham Johnson writes: We have told the yorubas that whether you like it or not, tinubu doesn’t have your interest at heart, all he’s focused on is his presidential ambitions at the detriment of lives of yoruba men and women and the sad thing is that fulanis will never give it to him the same way they denied it mko abiola

@ Olaiya Ola Nicholas writes: The last time I checked this money belongs to Tinubu and he decides what he does with it.

