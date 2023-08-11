IPOB Disowns IPOB, Calls Finnish-Based Lawyer A Scammer

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has alleged that Finland-based Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, is using the influence of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, to defraud people.

The group disclosed this in a statement on Thursday signed by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, saying that Ekpa is not a member of the ESN as he is not a registered unit member of the security outfit.

According to him, it was wrong to describe Ekpa as the factional leader of the separatist group.

“We have observed with dismay the deliberate moves of some compromised media houses and social media platforms to attribute Simon Ekpa to the membership of the noble family of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“For the purposes of clarity and emphasis, the said Simon Ekpa is not in any way a registered unit member of IPOB, nor is he connected to Eastern Security Network (ESN).

“It is, therefore, imperative that media houses are appropriately guided to reflect this reality in their publications, henceforth.

“Those referring to the said Ekpa as a factional leader of IPOB are either misguided, ill-informed or playing the script of DSS, who are his main sponsors with the main agenda to destabilize the South East with the use of criminals.

“Ekpa is unknown to ESN. The fact that he has been using ESN’s name to dupe gullible people through his endless fundraising schemes, does not in any way link him to ESN formed by IPOB.

“Ekpa has an inconspicuous group called Government in Exile. He can be seen in most of his social media videos alluding to these very facts.

“We are mindful of the concerted efforts of DSS and similar agencies to infiltrate, undermine and divide IPOB with the sole motive of weakening the organisation from within.

“It is to be reiterated emphatically that IPOB is not divided, has no factional leadership or is involved in any entity associated with efforts to criminalize the social-political space in the South East,” Powerful said in a statement.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



