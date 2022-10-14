PDP Denies Suspending Presidential Campaign

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidential Campaign Organisation (PCO) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied reports that the party has suspended its presidential campaign.

The party said its campaign train will continue on Monday in Kaduna.

This was contained in a statement by Muhammad Bello, the media adviser to the PCO Director General, Aminu Tambuwal.

Mr Tambuwal, the Sokoto State Governor, dismissed the reports in Lagos on Thursday as he expressed shock at the claims.

The governor was reacting to reports that claimed the party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, decided to halt campaign activities to reconcile with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and other aggrieved members of the party.

“That is far from the truth,” he told journalists. “In fact, it is fake news. People are looking forward to our coming to states, capitals and villages because PDP is the party to beat in 2023.

“Other parties are afraid because they have not started (their campaigns). None of them have composed their campaign councils, not to even talk of starting. They are trying to throw spanners at our works,” the governor said.

He described the report as one of those shenanigans when a party is doing well and its candidate is better.

“What you begin to do is to cause mischief. It is not going to work. We’ll run our campaign, as I said before, it is going to be issue-based. We believe there are sufficient problems bedeviling our country. I believe in the candidature of Atiku and Okowa. I also believe that when we get there we shall do better for Nigeria; and, we hope we are able to convince Nigerians to vote for Atiku/Okowa come February 2023.”

Mr Tambuwal assured that the campaign team will replicate the kind of scenario it had in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State where thousands of party supporters turned up for the kick off of its presidential rally last week Monday.

The party kicked off its campaign rally in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital last week where Atiku promised to end hunger in the country if elected as president.