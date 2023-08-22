PDP Leader I Consulted Told Me To Accept Tinubu’s Ministerial Offer

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has stated that he met with many leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before he accepted President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial offer.

The African Examiner writes that Wike, who made the first batch of the President’s ministerial list has been sworn -in on Monday, August 21, 2023, alongside 44 other ministers.

Shortly after his inauguration, Wike, who is still a member of Peoples Democratic Party, one of the opposition parties, addressed journalists in Abuja.

In the media parley, Wike disclosed why he accepted President Tinubu’s ministerial offer despite being a member of the PDP.

He stated that before he accepted the offer, he consulted several PDP leaders and they all asked him to accept the offer.

“I wrote to the National Party Chairman, I wrote to the minority leaders of the House of Reps and Senate, I wrote to the zonal Chairman of the party, I wrote to my state Chairman, I wrote to my governor, all of them wrote me back, accept it. He said.

“I have the evidence documented. When God gives you something and you say you don’t like it, some other persons will take it. So, do





