PDP Lifts Suspension Of Shema, Fayose, Anyim

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national working committee (NWC) has reversed the suspension of Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti.

Also, the party lifted the suspension of Ibrahim Shema, former governor of Katsina; Anyim Pius Anyim, former secretary of the government of the federation; Dennis Ityavyar (Benue), and Aslam Aliyu (Zamfara).

The PDP also reversed the referral of Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue to the party’s national disciplinary committee.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Debo Ologunagba, PDP spokesperson, stated that the decision was taken after the NWC “extensively discussed recent developments” in the party.

“The NWC recognised the imperativeness of a total reconciliation among party leaders and critical stakeholders for a more cohesive party in the overall interest of our teeming members and Nigerians in general,” the statement reads.

“This decision is without prejudice to the powers of the NWC to take necessary disciplinary action against any member of the party at any time pursuant to the provisions of the constitution of the PDP.”

The PDP enjoined all members and leaders to be guided by the party’s constitution and the “new spirit and necessity of reconciliation, unity and harmony in our party at this critical time”.