PDP’s Ashakia Wins Obanliku Rerun Election In Cross River

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Honourable Pius Ashakia has won the Obanliku State Constituency rerun election in Cross River State.

He was declared the winner of the February 3, 2024 rerun election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Dr Blessing Anyalebechi.

Ashakia polled a total of 10,587 votes, defeating his closest rival, Mr Sunday Achunekang of the All Progressives Congress (APC), with a total of 10,427 votes.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



