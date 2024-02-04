W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

PDP’s Ashakia Wins Obanliku Rerun Election In Cross River

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Saturday, February 3rd, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Honourable Pius Ashakia has won the Obanliku State Constituency rerun election in Cross River State.

He was declared the winner of the February 3, 2024 rerun election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Dr Blessing Anyalebechi.

Ashakia polled a total of 10,587 votes, defeating his closest rival, Mr Sunday Achunekang of the All Progressives Congress (APC), with a total of 10,427 votes.

 

