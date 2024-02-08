Period Of Project Abandonment Is Over Under Tinubu, Wike Declares

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says the era of abandoning government projects has come to an end under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Wike stated this during the flag off ceremony of the construction of Yangoji-Sukuku Ebo Road, 11KM in Kwali Area Council of the FCT.

“The period of abandonment of the project is over. No project will be abandoned under this administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has mandated me and the Minister of State to take care of FCT.

“FCT people, this is your own turn to benefit. We will not be tired of coming to meet you from time to time. If there was any way to relocate and stay with you to understand how you feel, we will do it because we are ministers for the people,” Wike said.

Explaining the Renewed Hope slogan of President Tinubu, Wike said that having recognised that many Nigerians have lost hope in government, the President is all out to return hope to the people.

“So many Nigerians have lost hope about the government. So, this administration is saying you don’t need to lose hope, I am bringing back that hope for you.”

He said that the administration is bringing back hope by touching the rural areas because those are the people who felt they have been abandoned and are not going to get anything from the government.

Wike acknowledged that things may be difficult in the country at the moment but said it is temporary as he is sure things would soon bounce back.

He further appealed for patience and support for what the government is doing under Tinubu’s administration.





