Peter Obi Calls For 5-Year Single Term For President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, has called for a single five-year term for Nigeria’s President.

Obi disclosed that the proposal was part of his campaign in the electioneering period as he could have moved for the amendment of the Constitution to allow the President to stay only five years in office.

The former Anambra governor made this known in a press conference in Abuja on Monday, where he spoke on issues arising from the recent ruling of the Supreme Court that upheld the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the last election.

He said: “On the issue of a single term, we campaigned on the issue of restructuring and reform and that would have included an amendment to make this Constitution be a workable and functional Constitution that would be productive for Nigerians.

I included that would have been the issue of single tenure.

“I would go for a five-year tenure which would go for thirty years rotational.”





