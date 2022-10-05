Peter Obi Conferred With Honorary Citizenship In US

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, was on Tuesday given an honorary citizenship of Dallas, the United States by the Mayor of Dallas, Eric Johnson.

Obi disclosed this on his verified Twitter handle.

He tweeted, “Today in Dallas Texas, United States, I met with the Mayor of Dallas and his team.

“I had the privilege of being conferred with the honorary citizenship of Dallas.”

Also, the mayor’s team, Johnson, confirmed that Obi, having been conferred with the honorary citizenship, shall uphold a place of high esteem in the minds of the people of Dallas city.

“Without a piece of doubt, with this conferment, you shall uphold a place of high esteem in the minds and hearts of the people of this great city (Dallas). Congratulations!” he said.