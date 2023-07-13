W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

PHOTO News: NPA Bags Most Outstanding Agency Of Government in Africa

Posted by Featured, Latest News, Photos/Videos Wednesday, July 12th, 2023

NPA Bags Most Outstanding Agency Of Government in Africa

 

Dr Ken Giami, Chairman of African Leadership Organisation and Mr Abdulkadir Gusua, NPA’s Assistant GM oversea’s liaison office during the awards presentation at the Dorchester hotels, Mayfair, London

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dr Ken Giami, Chairman of African Leadership Organisation and Mr Abdulkadir Gusua, NPA’s Assistant GM oversea’s liaison office during the awards presentation at the Dorchester hotels, Mayfair, London

