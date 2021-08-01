W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Photos: Abba Kyari’s Brother Flaunts Expensive, Luxury Cars On Instagram

Posted by Latest News, Photos/Videos Sunday, August 1st, 2021



Photos above show Usman Kyari Flaunts Expensive, Luxury Cars On Instagram as his brother, Abba Kyari, who is a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) is indicted by the United States Court over alleged $1 million bribe allegedly received from Hushpuppi, Nigeria’s famous fraudster currently facing trial in California.



Related Posts


  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=66110

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us