POCACOV To Combat Cultism Through Sports

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), says it has concluded arrangement to use the programme in launching a sports academy which is aimed at helping to combat crime in the society.

This was disclosed weekend in Enugu by National Coordinator of POCACOV, CSP Ebere Amaraizu.

He hinted that POCACOV Sports Academy which will be facilitated by its Stakeholders will not only help to offer meaningful alternative pathways to young minds/Youths who are vulnerable and at risk of being recruited into membership of unlawful societies(Cultism) and other vices and for perpetration of crime and criminality but will help to turn those young minds and youths into National and International Assets and for a functional Community.

Amaraizu who is also a certified Coach from National Institute For Sports (NIS) and Olympic Solidarity Sports Administrator/manager made this known to Newsmen in Enugu while reacting on the essence and effects of Community/Rural Sports and its choice by POCACOV under the Activity Base of the Community Oriented Policing.

He further hinted that “such Intervention which will involve whole of society approaches, will help to give positive effect to Community Sports growth and development as well as serving as hub of talents in various sporting events.

The Ex- Enugu state police public Relations officer PPRO, said “POCACOV Sports Academy will be audience driven and targeted on those who are vulnerable as well as those at risk of joining unlawful societies, in order to help cut the supply chains and conveyor belts of involvement.

“At the IGP POCACOV Resource Centre Enugu, Modules for Intervention using the instrumentality of community/sports are developed, just as the importance of sports cannot be overemphasized.”

He explained that POCACOV is an NPF Community Policing Initiative and Public Relations Tool ,Working with different Stakeholders and Multi Agencies and galvanizing their support and partnership as well as enhancing participation towards problem solving for a safe, peaceful and secured communities.