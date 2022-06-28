Police Arrest Herders For Killing Lagos Resident Over Dead Cow

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two yet-to-be-identified cattle herders on Monday reportedly stabbed a man to death in protest against the killing of a cow around Agemowo, in the Badagry area of Lagos State.

African Examiner gathered that the herders were crossing the expressway with their cattle when a commercial bus crushed the cow to death.

Angered by the development, the herders accosted the driver and demanded payment for the dead cow.

It was learnt that the request for payment led to an argument that degenerated into a fight, as the herders allegedly stabbed the victim to death.

An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the victim’s death led to a clash between the herders and motorists in the area.

He said, “I live close to the bus-stop where the incident happened and witnessed the event from afar, but I couldn’t move close as a result of the clash between the Fulani herders and motorists in the area.

“The herders held down the driver and insisted that he pay for the dead cow and the driver agreed to pay a sum of N500,000.

“But other motorists who stopped insisted that the incident was not the bus driver’s fault and that he shouldn’t pay, that the Fulani will pay if the matter gets to court. This led to heated argument between the Fulani herders and motorists and it degenerated into a fight. A bus conductor died in the process.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident, adding that two suspects were in custody.

He said, “A commercial vehicle ran into two cows this morning at Agemowo, Badagry, killing one of the cows. The two cattle herders attacked someone they mistook for the bus conductor, resulting in his death. Angry residents blocked the highway in protest of the killing.

“The DPO, Morogbo division, assisted by soldiers from the 243 Recce Battalion, Badagry, successfully cleared the obstruction. Normalcy has since returned to the area. It is entirely false that the victim was turned back when he sought refuge in a police station.

“He did not make it out of the accident scene, let alone reach the station. Meanwhile, the two herders have been arrested. Investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided subsequently.”

Punch