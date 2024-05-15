Police Arrest Singer Portable Over ‘G-Wagon Debt’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular street singer Habeeb Okikiola, best known as Portable, has been arrested by the police for allegedly refusing to pay the balance of a G-Wagon vehicle he purchased from a car dealer.

“Portable was arrested in the Abule Egba area of Lagos on Tuesday,” Hundeyin said.

The ‘Zazoo Zeh’ crooner was reported to have bought the vehicle worth ₦27 million but paid only ₦13 million.

In a viral video, Portable was seen to have scaled a gate after policemen approached him with an arrest warrant to follow them. Another viral video, however, showed him being dragged, handcuffed and wheelbarrowed by about four policemen into a waiting vehicle.

In the ensuing melee, the voice of a lady, who identified herself as the car dealer, was heard in the background, spewing expletives and telling how Portable threatened her when she demanded that he discharge the debt.

Police spokesman (Hundeyin) said the police expect the lawyers of the singer to show up on Wednesday morning. He said the singer might be taken to court, depending on the discussions with his lawyers.

This is not the singer’s first ordeal with the police. In April 2023, the ‘Zazoo Zeh’ crooner was arrested by the police in Ogun State and arraigned on five counts bordering on alleged assault and stealing at the Ifo Magistrate Court, in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State. He was remanded at the Ilaro Correctional Centre thereafter but released after meeting his bail conditions.