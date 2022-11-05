Police Arrest Six Suspects Involved In Assaulting Lady As CP Ammani Orders Full-Scale Investigation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state police Command says it has arrested six suspects involved in the recent stripping of a woman naked at Agunese Afam – Mmaku in Awgu Council area of the state, for allegedly desecrating their shrine by picking snail in the place.

The Command said such acts of torture, dehumanizing and degrading treatments remain condemnable.

Commissioner police in the State, CP Ahmed Ammani, however, has ordered the State Criminal investigation Department (CID) to conduct a full-scale investigation into the case involving some youths of the community numbering over twenty (20), on 27/10/2022.

A statement made available to African Examiner in Enugu Friday night by the Command’s Spokesman DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said “Consequently, six (6) male suspects have been arrested, including one Okoro Stan aged 46, alleged to have led others in perpetrating the act of beating and parading the said victim round the community.

“Others include: Jonathan Nwangene aged 43, Maduabuchi Madueke aged 34, Obioma Nwangene aged 39, Anikene Samuel aged 24 and Chukwuebuka Agu aged 32. In addition, frantic investigative efforts are ongoing to arrest others at large.

” Meanwhile, ongoing investigation into the case has shown that the suspects also beat up and caused bodily injuries on the victim’s husband and brother, when they attempted to stop them from carrying out the act.

” To this end, the Commissioner, while categorically condemning the said acts of torture, dehumanization and degradation of the person of the victim in contravention of extant laws, especially those bordering on her dignity and fundamental human rights, has further directed that the investigation be concluded within the shortest possible time and the culprits arraigned accordingly.

“The CP, therefore, urges citizens of the State, particularly traditional rulers and other community leaders, to ensure that utmost caution is exercised when enforcing traditional or customary norms on their subjects, especially if doing so will lead to the contravention of the constitutionally enshrined fundamental rights of the person.