Police Arrest Suspected IPOB Commander, Notorious Kidnapper In Imo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Imo State Police Command has arrested a suspected commander of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) at his hideout in the state.

Disclosing the arrest in a statement on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Okoye Henry, said the suspect was nabbed last Saturday, December 16 alongside three others.

Henry identified the suspect as Ikechukwu Uba, of Emoha Mgbidi in Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State, saying the operation carried out by the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad was led by Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa, a Chief Superintendent of Police.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) terrorist group, commanding the Mgbidi axis and stated further that he masterminded the attacks on Omuma Police Station and soldiers at Mgbidi and Awo-Mmama, narrating further that he receives funding from the Finland-based Simon Ekpa to carry out terrorist attacks in the state,” the statement read.

“The suspects provided useful information to the determined operatives that led to the arrest of one of their alleged sponsors, HRH EZE Anozie Augustine Agbarambo ‘m’, 51 yrs, the Traditional Ruler of Isi Mgbidi, Emoha Mgbidi autonomous community.

“Two locally made revolver long guns, one double barrel long gun, and 33 rounds of live Cartridges were recovered from his house during an intense search. Investigation is in progress and the suspects will be arraigned in court upon completion of a diligent investigation.”

Police operatives also nabbed a suspected kidnapper – Sylvester Humble – and recovered one locally made pistol in his possession.

The suspect said to be from the Umuoma Nekede area of the state, “admitted to being a member of a notorious kidnapping syndicate terrorizing the residents of Nekekde and Ihiagwa in Imo State” and volunteered useful information that will assist the police in the arrest of his cohorts at large.

He will be arraigned upon completion of a comprehensive investigation, police spokesman stated.

On his part, the Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, appreciated the ‘gallant’ operatives for sustained efforts in the arrests.

He charged them to sustain the tempo in the fight against all forms of crime and criminality in the state, assuring Imo residents that the Command has placed enhanced proactive security strategies that will ensure the entire length and breadth of the state is adequately policed during and after the yuletide season.





