Police Kill Nine-Man Armed Gang In Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Police Command has killed a nine-man suspected armed gang within the state.

Confirmed police sources told the African examiner on Friday that the command’s Special Squad One Team achieved the feat when it engaged the men around the Ajao, Okota, Isolo and Ladipo axis.

The source added that five AK-47 rifles and two SUV jeeps were recovered during the operations.

Details Later…