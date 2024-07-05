W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Police Kill Nine-Man Armed Gang In Lagos

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Friday, July 5th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Police Command has killed a nine-man suspected armed gang within the state.

Confirmed police sources told the African examiner on Friday that the command’s Special Squad One Team achieved the feat when it engaged the men around the Ajao, Okota, Isolo and Ladipo axis.

The source added that five AK-47 rifles and two SUV jeeps were recovered during the operations.

 

Details Later…

 

