Defend Yourselves, CAN Tells Residents As Bandits Attack Southern Kaduna Again

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the state, Rev. John Hayab, says the recent attack in Southern Kaduna is sad and he tasked Christians to stand up and defend themselves.

African Examiner recalls that some bandits had attacked Agban Kagoro, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State Sunday night, killed 15 people, and burnt houses.

Hayab, speaking on the issue, stated that human beings were killed without adequate protection from the government.

The cleric who is also the Vice-Chairman of CAN in the Northern States in a statement stated that the residents in the state are tired of being massacred as the government has failed to protect them.

The statement partly read, “The Christian Association of Nigeria Kaduna State Chapter is sad and grieving following the continued killings, kidnappings, banditry, and the unimaginable evil going on in our state unabated without any substantial action by the Government and security forces.

“One only needs to see how human beings are killed and roasted by bandits who attacked Kagoro to conclude that this is one loss too many.

“How long will this evil continue and when will our leaders act dutifully? Kaduna State citizens are tired of Government’s rhetorical responses without concrete action taken to protect lives and property.

“Accordingly, we want to hear and see the killers and kidnappers arrested as the government’s usual media condemnation whenever there is havoc, is not good enough.

“Meanwhile, we appeal to citizens to also wake up and do the needful, protecting their lives and community. When a government fails to protect you, you ought to find a means of defending yourself.

“For the records, Kaduna state has lost several lives in the past four years while the leaders scarcely show empathy or concern for the victims seeing that the government’s response is usually in the media. Sadly, the dead cannot read nor listen to the news.

“CAN, therefore, calls on the Kaduna State Government to swallow her pride and accept that she has failed the people, genuinely seeking help to immediately halt the wanton killings, kidnappings, and terrorist activities going on in the state.

“Governor El-rufai and his team should focus on the fight to salvage the state so that he will be remembered for good when he leaves office.”