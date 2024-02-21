Police-Led Joint Security Force Bursts Insurgents Camp in Anambra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Anambra State Joint Security Force has bursted an insurgents’ Camp in Achalla, Headquarters of Awka North Council area a of Anambra State.

According to the Command’s Spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this Tuesday in a statement said “the operation ordered by the state Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye took the insurgents by surprise as they fled with gunshot wounds leaving trails of blood.

“The hoodlums had disrupted trading at Achalla Market the previous Monday ordering traderd to sit at home.

” This drew attention of the Security Apparatus in the State which made the State Police Command to decide on giving them a taste of their own medicine in the early hours of Monday 19th February, 2024.

He said operation which was hugely successful led to the recovery of five exotix vehicles previously snatched at gun point.

Also recovered were over 300 rounds of Machine Gun Ammunition and 34 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition for Ak-47 Rifle.

“All operatives from various services have returned safely to their base.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed that owners of the recovered vehicles be contacted to come forward with proof of ownership and collect their vehicles.

Manhunt for the fleeing insurgents will be extended to hospitals and clinics with a view to ensuring they are brought to justice after receiving adequate treatment.