Police Nab 4 IPOB Members Planning To Use Explosives At Military Check Point In Imo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police operatives in Imo State have arrested four suspected members of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, a militia arm of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB for attempting to plant explosives at a military checkpoint along the Owerri/Orlu road of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Abutu Yaro, who disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, the state capital, said the ESN operatives were arrested after a fierce gun battle with policemen.

According to him, “On 4th July 2021, some members of the proscribed ESN/IPOB Organisation, were arrested by security agencies in the state.

“They were arrested in a futile bid to launch improvised explosives on the Military checkpoint along Owerri Orlu Road.”

“The hoodlums who came in their numbers were however engaged in a gun duel by the joint Security agencies which led to the arrest of the following suspects.

“Chukwuebuka offorji “Male” Nicholas Ekwelem “Male” Okwelem Paschal “Male” Onyekahi Enerenini “Male.”

“However, one of the suspects sustained gunshot injury on his leg in the course of the melee.

“Meanwhile, operatives of the Command are presently on the trail of the escaped suspects who are strongly believed to have fled with gunshot injuries.

The Imo police boss added that ” Efforts are in progress to recover the arms of the group as well as other incriminating items.”

Yaro, vowed to sustain the operations “and arrest all criminals involved in violent crimes in the state, especially as the Command has embarked on mop-up operations to arrest the remnants of the ESN/IPOB members in the state.























