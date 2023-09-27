Police Nab, Parade 92 Criminal Suspects In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Police Command on Tuesday paraded 92 suspects over their alleged involvement in various criminal activities ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, murder, cutlism, among other offences.

The state Commisioner of police CP, kanayo Uzoegbu told Newsmen at a press briefing held at the headquarters of the command in Enugu that the suspects were apprehended at various locations in the state.

He disclosed that the suspects including a female, have been terrorising parts of the state.

The Commisioner restated his commitment towards reducing criminal activities in the state to the barest minimum.

He equally restated the determination of the command under his watch to ensure maximum security of lives and properties in the state.

The Enugu CP, maintained that Enugu State remains a safe heaven for investors, adding some the stories about insecurity in the state are false

He, therefore advised criminal elements in the state to repent, stating that the command will not tolerate their evil activities if they fail to repent.

The Commissioner, applauded the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah and the management of the police in the state for their supports and cooperation.





