Police Operatives Nab One Male Suspect In Enugu, Recover Firearms, Ammunition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Operatives of the Enugu State police Command have arrested a 21 year old male suspect, identified as Sunday Chukwu, with fire arms and Ammunition.

Spokesman for the Command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement made available to African Examiner on Monday in Enugu.

He said: “In pursuance of the Enugu State Police Command’s 2022 Yuletide Security and Safety Plan, Police Operatives serving in Awkunanaw Division, with assistance from Neighbourhood Watch Group, while on surveillance operation on 24/12/2022 at about 9.30pm, arrested one Sunday Chukwu (male) aged 21.

According to him, they “found in his unlawful possession, one (1) locally-fabricated pistol with one (1) live cartridge, which he and cohorts at large are suspected to be perfecting plans to use and perpetrate their criminal intentions this festive season.

” As operational, investigation and intelligence-gathering activities are intensified to actualize 2022 yuletide security and safety plan.

“The case is undergoing further discreet investigation, while operational, investigation and intelligence gathering activities geared towards actualizing maximum security and safety in the State, have been intensified.