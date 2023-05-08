Police Operatives Recovers Firearms, Ammunition From Armed Robbery Suspects In Enugu

….., Arrest 3 Transformer Vandals.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police Operatives serving in New Haven Police Division of Enugu State Command have

recovered a locally fabricated cut-to-size gun loaded with one one live cartridge, abandoned by escaping armed robbery suspects at New Artisan, Enugu.

The recovery was due to the assistance from the Neighborhood Watch Group, which made the Operatives swiftly respond to credible information that the criminal elements were sighted in the area.

The Command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, who disclosed this Sunday in a statement, said the recovery was made at about 1:30 am on Tuesday 6th, May 2023.

According to him, “In a different development, Police Operatives serving in Abakpa Division, while also working with personnel of the Neighborhood Watch Group, on 30/04/2023 at about 4am, arrested three (3) male suspects namely.

He gave their names as one Chidera Eze aged 25, Ifesi Agbo aged 23 and Arinze Akoma aged 20, while they were vandalizing the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) Transformer, at Church Road Housing Estate, Abakpa-Nike, Enugu.

“The suspects, who are specialized in vandalizing Transformers and other public assets, confessed to the crime, while the tricycle they used for operation, rubber hand gloves, spanners, adjustable wrenches and other workshop tools were recovered from them.

Ndukwe added “the case is undergoing further discreet investigation at the State CID, Enugu and will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation.