Port Harcourt Refinery Yet To Begin Bulk Sales, Says NNPCL

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) says the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) has not yet commenced bulk sales or opened its purchase portal, as essential processes are still being finalized.

NNPCL Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He stated that the products the refinery current sells originate from the Dangote Refinery and it include applicable fees by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

“Products from PHRC are exclusively for our retail stores at this stage. Our pricing is reviewed and adjusted periodically as necessary to reflect operational realities,” the statement read.

The company also advised the public to disregard any misleading information regarding pricing and notes that official announcements will be made if and when price reviews occur.

This clarification comes amid public anticipation of the PHRC’s full-scale operations as the company works to streamline its processes.

Earlier, NNPCL clarified that the newly activated Port Harcourt refinery is currently working at 90 per cent capacity, and not 70 per cent as stated by the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN).

PETROAN had on Thursday said the refinery is currently operating at 70 per cent of its installed capacity, with plans to ramp up to 90 per cent.

But the company said that the Port Harcourt refinery has commenced crude oil refining.

“Halt the rumours: Port Harcourt old refinery is up and running, producing by-products of crude oil”, and signed by its spokesperson on Thursday, Joseph Obele, PETROAN noted that as part of its oversight function, it has direct access to the plant on the authorisation of management.

“It is more important to state here that the functional plant at operation is the old refinery with the capacity of 60,000 barrels per day, while the new port Harcourt refinery with the capacity of 200,000 barrels per day is still under rehabilitation which is due to commence production soon as announced by the management of NNPCL. Both Refineries are within the same complex at Alesa Eleme in Rivers State,” NNPCL spokesman said.