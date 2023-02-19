Premiership: Liverpool Back To Winning Ways As Arsenal Return To Top

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Liverpool have won their second match crushing Newcastle United two goals to nothing.

Darwin Nunez scored early in the 10th minute, while Cody Gakpo followed with a goal in the 17th minute to seal their team’s victory.

In other matches of the Premier League Arsenal won 4-2 in a thrilling comeback victory against Aston Villa.

The result took the team back to the top of the table after Manchester City dropped points with a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.

Other results are as follows: Everton won 1-0 against Leeds United; Fulham 1-0 against Brighton; Southampton 1-0 against Chelsea, and Bournemouth 1-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brentford 1-1 against Crystal Palace.