Presidency: Atiku Won’t Allow You Destroy PDP – Dino Melaye Tells Wike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, won’t let Governor Nyesom Wike destroy the party.

Melaye made this known on Friday when he appeared on Channels Television saying that the misunderstanding between Atiku and Wike was a minor issue and people are escalating the issue between the duo.

He said: “Democracy is noisy and at times disagreement; but that disagreement doesn’t mean that now we are going to pull down the roof. Governor Wike will not pull down the roof of PDP; he will not do that.

“Atiku Abubakar will not allow anybody; not even Wike to pull down the roof of the PDP. I am telling you that PDP is one big reliable family. These distractions are minor things.

“Governor Wike has his misgivings and he is entitled to it. He is complaining about one or two things and he is entitled to it. I am not going to get into details of what he’s complaining about, but he is aggrieved with one or two issues.

“And as I said, there has been communication between Governor Wike and Atiku Abubakar. And it has not stopped at that; they are still talking. People are over-escalating the situation. It’s normal.”