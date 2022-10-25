Floods: Lagos Puts Ikoyi, Lekki, Victoria Island Residents On Red Alert

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State government yesterday issued a fresh update to all waterfront residents of highbrow Ikoyi, Lekki and Victoria Island as well as coastal areas of Epe and Badagry to be wary of the back flow due to the high tide in Lagos Lagoon.

In a statement, Environment and Water Resources Commissioner Tunji Bello explained that the latest advisory had become necessary due to the high tide of the Lagos Lagoon.

Bello said the high tide of the lagoon had made it difficult for storm run-off from the various channels to discharge effectively into the lagoon.

The commissioner said this might in turn cause stagnation into the streets and major roads until the lagoon recedes to allow for a discharge of the channels.

He described the trending video of the water level under the Third Mainland Bridge almost being filled to the brim as fake news.

Bello said the video only captured the Oworonshoki end of the Third Mainland Bridge, saying this is normal because the area is a deck on pile.

The commissioner cautioned Nigerians, especially those on the social media, to stop sending panicky messages to residents to create unnecessary anxiety.

He advised the residents of the affected areas on Lagos Island and other coastal areas to monitor the incidental rains regularly, ensure situational awareness at all times, refrain from dumping refuse into the drains and clean their tertiary drains regularly.

Bello reiterated the earlier flood advisory issued by the state government to the effect that all those on the banks of Ogun River, especially residents of Ketu, Alapere, Agric, Owode Onirin, Ajegunle, Alagbole, Kara, Isheri, Olowora, Araromi, Otun Orisha community, Agiliti, Maidan, Mile 12, Odo Ogun, Owode Elede, Agboyi I, Agboyi II, and Agboyi III, to remain vigilant at these periods.