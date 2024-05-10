Prince Harry, Wife Meghan Arrive Nigeria Friday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle will be visiting Nigeria on Friday, May 10, 2024.

The visit of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Nigeria is because the duo has been invited by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa.

The Director of Sports, Defence Headquarters, Abidemi Marquis, stated that Harry, who is the founder of Invictus Games, would spend three days in Nigeria and would have discussions with wounded soldiers and their families.

The visit is fixed for May 10-13, 2024 and would help the wounded soldiers in the process of their recovery.

The couple will also visit the wounded soldiers at the Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna State.

Also, on Saturday, a novelty match will be played between the CDS team and the Duke team at the armed forces Officers’ Mess.

Marquis said: “Because we realised that 80% of our soldiers have been involved in this recovery programme, they are getting better. Their outlook on life is positive.

“The recovery programme has given them (wounded soldiers) an opportunity to improve their self-esteem, to improve their mental health, their emotional intelligence has been improved and also their families. This engagement with Invictus is giving us the opportunity for a recovery for our soldiers.”

He also disclosed that Nigeria is also looking forward to hosting an Invictus game and that is why the couples are visiting.

Marquis also talked about the need to build a state-of-the-art structure to manage wounded and injured soldiers, “particularly the post-traumatic syndrome and the post-traumatic stress syndrome that are manifesting due to our engagement in the counter-insurgency operation”.

The African Examiner writes that Harry and his wife, Meghan, will visit Kaduna and Lagos states and they would also have meetings with the Governors Uba Sani and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, respectively.

“So, to be specific, now, they will be arriving here tomorrow and they will be received and the reception will be a quiet reception because they will be traveling 14 hours to get to this place. They will be taken to the hotel,” Marquis stated.