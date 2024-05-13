W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Pro-Fubara Rivers Assembly Lawmakers To Screen Commissioner Nominee

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Monday, May 13th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Pro-Fubara sect of the Rivers State House of Assembly is set to commence the screening process for a commissioner nominee appointed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

This decision marks the first responsibility to be undertaken by the recently formed leadership of the group headed by Victor Oko-Jumbo.

In an official communication, the Clark of the group, G. M. Gillis-West, said the nominee, Dagogo Iboroma, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, will be screened tomorrow by 10 am at the Admin Block, Government House, Port Harcourt.

The auditorium is the gazetted venue for legislative businesses by Governor Fubara.

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=95724

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

advertisement

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us