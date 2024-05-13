Pro-Fubara Rivers Assembly Lawmakers To Screen Commissioner Nominee

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Pro-Fubara sect of the Rivers State House of Assembly is set to commence the screening process for a commissioner nominee appointed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

This decision marks the first responsibility to be undertaken by the recently formed leadership of the group headed by Victor Oko-Jumbo.

In an official communication, the Clark of the group, G. M. Gillis-West, said the nominee, Dagogo Iboroma, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, will be screened tomorrow by 10 am at the Admin Block, Government House, Port Harcourt.

The auditorium is the gazetted venue for legislative businesses by Governor Fubara.