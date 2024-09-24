PRODA Partners Lagos Manufacturing Firms To Advance Innovation, Science, Technology

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Projects Development Institute (PRODA), Enugu, under the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology has brokered a technical partnership deal with two Lagos based private firms, MOMAS Electricity Meters Manufacturing Company Limited (MEMMCOL), the first indigenous company to implement prepayment metering solutions for the National Electric Power Holding Company of Nigeria.

Director General/Chief Executive officer (DG/CEO) of the Institute Engr. Dr. Peter Ogbobe, during the visit explained that the synergy is part of his determination and commitment towards returning the organization to its rightful place.

He reiterated that the present administration of the organisation under his watch is working hard and round the clock to reposition the Institute.

According to the DG, the aim of the facility tour is to encourage and enhance an interaction between PRODA staff and other professionals especially in the field of Engineering as well as to expose them to the current Industry trends, standards, latest technological innovations and best practices.

“The DG maintained that he strongly believed that MOMAS will assist him in realizing this vision for his staff members.

The technical partnership deal, according to the PRODA boss, “intends to identify common grounds in the operation of the two entities which will culminate to useful collaboration and synergy that will subsequently contribute to national development in the Innovation, Science and Technological space.

Reacting during the visit of the DG and his management entourage to Lagos, MEMMCOL had through its Boss indicated interest in partnering with PRODA Enugu on further research and commercialization of ceramic products like; porcelain insulators, ceramic wares and foundry products.

The Chairman and Managing Director of the company, Engr. Kola Balogun FNSE, while welcoming the PRODA Team, highlighted the urgency of the partnership “in order to advance our indigenous operations in producing high quality local substitutes for imported goods and services especially in the electrical power systems space.

Balogun expressed profound optimism that “the collaboration between PRODA and MOMAS Electricity Meters Manufacturing Company Limited (MEMMCOL), will enhance the goals of the two organizations to enhance national development and contribute to the nations.”