Professor Ogbu Advocates Institution Of Chartered Journalists In Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Economic Adviser to ex- president Olusengun Obasanjo and Professor of Economics, University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN Professor Osita Ogbu has called advocated for institution of Chartered Journalists in Nigeria so as to distinguish core professional from non u serious ones.

He stated this Monday while delivering a lecture titled: “Journalism in a developing Economy:the dignity of Professional Practice”, at the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ Enugu state Council press Centre which is part of activities marking the 2024 week long press week of the union that commenced on Sunday with a prayer session.

The erudite Professor, called for exhibition of integrity, attitudinal change and professionalism by Journalists in the discharge of their duties.

He posited that Journalism was not an all comers affair, insisting that practitioners must imbibe reading culture, be knowledgeable, package and develope themselves, dress well as well as serve public interest through shaping public discourse and opinion.

According to him, the role of Journalists is to interface and act as intermediary between the government and the governed as well as shape the society for the better.

Professor Ogbu while describing Journalism as a noble profession advised the practitioners to always engage in constant search for knowledge to distinguish them from quacks.

He applauded organizers of the Press Week and the choice of the topic, expressing the hope for internalization of knowledge derived from the lecture.

Our Correspondent who is Secretary of the press week Committee reports that the university Don’s lecture attracted question and answer session among the Journalists.

Chairman of the Enugu state Council of the NUJ, Comrade Sam Udekwe, in his speech explained that the Press week was an annual ritual meant to bring members together to explore ways of improving on their profession and sharing conviviality as well as honouring those who distinguished themselves in their fields of endeavor, hence the investiture of Icon of Democracy on Dr.Chidi Obetta , House of Representatives Member Representing Nsukka /Igboeze South Federal Constituency.

Secretary of the Press Week Committee, Comrade Ignatius Okpara, appreciated

members and invited guest for finding time to Grace the event, especially the guest lecturer.

He announced that the Grand finale of the Press Week comes up on Friday 6th December at the same unity hall of the Council by noon.